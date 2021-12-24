Man shot dead after threatening police during more than 24-hour standoff in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - A situation that spanned more than 24 hours, including authorities trying many measures to get a man out of a residence, ended Thursday night at a gas station when he was shot and killed after threatening officers.
Police said it started Wednesday afternoon in the area of 7th St. NW. and 8th Ave. NW after a report of a male walking in traffic holding a machete.
An attempt to use a Taser on the man multiple times was not effective and he retreated into an apartment in the 1200 block of 4th Ave. NW.
“Over the next 24 plus hours, officers attempted to negotiate with the individual to come to a peaceful resolution. Several times during this incident, officers used pepper gas and less-lethal foam impact munitions, which were also not effective,” police said,
At 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, with a police presence in the neighborhood down to uniformed officers, the man exited the apartment and walked to the Kwik Trip gas station in the 1200 block of Oakland Ave. W. as he was followed by officers.
In the parking lot, the man, armed with a knife, confronted the officers before police discharged a firearm that struck and killed the man.