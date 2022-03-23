Man on the run for murder of 75-year-old Austin man taken into custody

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who has been on the run for months in connection to the murder of a 75-year-old Austin man is in custody.
Tyrone Williams, of Chicago, was booked into the Mower County Jail on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, robbery and assault.
Williams is accused of being involved in the death of William Hall, who was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Ave. SE on Oct. 13.
An arrest warrant for Williams was issued in early November. Court documents state Williams fled to Chicago the same day officers began investigating him.
Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18 of Austin, and two juveniles have been taken into custody in relation to the homicide.
Investigators say a neighbor’s security camera recorded several young males near Hall’s home on October 12 and captured some audio indicating an encounter between Hall and the young males.
Police say the neighbor also reported finding a liquor bottle and a holster for a firearm on his property. Investigators say the bottle was similar to ones Hall had in his home and family members reported they could not find some of Hall’s possessions, including a firearm.