Man arrested for Mower Co. armed robbery linked to similar crimes in Rochester

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A man arrested for armed robbery Friday in Mower County used a knife to threaten an employee and allegedly borrowed a vehicle and said he needed it to visit his grandmother.
Court documents filed Monday state Adrick Mims, 26, of Rochester, is facing charges of robbery while in possession of a dangerous weapon, felony fleeing and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
On Tuesday morning, police said Mims was involved in three robberies earlier this month with two coming at Casey's on June 5 and 7 and another at Shell on June 16.
Authorities said Mims was spotted Friday afternoon at 9th Ave. SW and 12th St. SW. in Austin.
Authorities he fled and eventually went southbound on Highway 218 into Lyle and a perimeter was set up. Mims was found lying in some landscape bushes and $814 in cash was located.
Officers spoke with an employee of Ankeny’s who said the victim slid his body under a plastic COVID-19 barrier, pulled a knife and demanded money.
The owner of the vehicle Mims fled in told authorities he says he needed to borrow it to visit his grandmother.