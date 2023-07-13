Man, 66, drowns at Albert Lea's Fountain Lake trying to retrieve drifting pontoon boat

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the man was placing the pontoon boat onto his trailer when the boat started to float away.
After the boat started to drift away, the victim, Matthew Jay Anderson, went in the water to bring the boat back to shore. Anderson started to struggle and then shouted for help. People nearby heard the outcry and went into the water to rescue him but could not find Anderson.
According to the Freeborn Country Sheriff's Office, the victim drowned in about nine feet deep of water. Authorities recovered the body after an hour long search.
"I'm really sorry this has happened. Its kind of a downer for the community because we love our lake and to have an accident like this is really hurtful," said Albert Lea resident, Carol Bertelson.