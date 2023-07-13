 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 3 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to
south. This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how
fast the smoke dissipates.

Man, 66, drowns at Albert Lea's Fountain Lake trying to retrieve drifting pontoon boat

  • Updated
  • 0

A man has drowned at Albert Lea's Fountain Lake after trying to swim after his boat. We'll give you the latest on the case and reaction from the community

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the man was placing the pontoon boat onto his trailer when the boat started to float away.

After the boat started to drift away, the victim, Matthew Jay Anderson, went in the water to bring the boat back to shore. Anderson started to struggle and then shouted for help. People nearby heard the outcry and went into the water to rescue him but could not find Anderson.

According to the Freeborn Country Sheriff's Office, the victim drowned in about nine feet deep of water. Authorities recovered the body after an hour long search.

"I'm really sorry this has happened. Its kind of a downer for the community because we love our lake and to have an accident like this is really hurtful," said Albert Lea resident, Carol Bertelson. 

