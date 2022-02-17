Local law enforcement, bystander's quick actions save Albert Lea man's life

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A man is awake and with family today after area law enforcement and a bystander stepped in to save his life.
On Sunday, Feb. 13, a run-of-the-mill executive board meeting at the Albert Lea American Legion quickly turned into a serious medical emergency.
Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag explained, "One of our board members said another one of our board members had dropped in a medical emergency and needed help."
Freitag, who was off-duty during the incident, immediately called 911.
"I called our dispatcher using 911, told her we needed an ambulance - we got a guy down," he said.
Along with trained nurse Lynn Koza, who also happened to be at the American Legion, they both began administering CPR.
Freitag recalled the incident saying, "As soon as he went down we were there and started two-person CPR."
Koza also recalled, "We started the CPR right away. That's critical; the initial response at the time."
Albert Lea police officer Megan Evers was on the scene soon after. She was trained and ready to use a defibrillator.
Evers said, "The AED analyzed and it advised a shock was needed. I had everyone stand clear, delivered that shock. Shortly after the fire department and ambulance service arrived to assist those life saving efforts."
With their quick thinking all three made decisions that saved the man's life.
"If there was a bunch of good conditions coming together for survival, this was it," said Freitag.
Evers added, "We can do CPR multiple times with an unfortunate outcome so just to give someone more time with family I'm blessed to be a part of the chain in that survival for him."
"Fortunately for us this turned out for the best so we're happy that he's still with us," said Koza.
The man is in the ICU in Rochester but he's conscious and talking with family as he waits for surgery to fix some heart issues.
All three also say this is incident serves as a reminder about the importance of everyone getting CPR certified.
Evers said, "The bystander CPR was key, that first start, the sooner that CPR can be delivered the better the outcome and we see that. So, don't be afraid to act because you can be that link for that survival of that person."
If you're interested in taking a training course you can find more information by clicking here.