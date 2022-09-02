KIMT nominated for two weather-related Emmy's

KIMT’s Daybreak coverage of a December tornado outbreak has been nominated for an Emmy along with the weather team for its coverage of the April 12 storm.
You can see the coverage here.
The Midwest Emmy’s announced that the team’s coverage of the December outbreak that tore through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa has been nominated. Four TV stations were nominated and the winner will be announced on Oct. 15. The following people were recognized for their work:
• Brooke McKivergan, Anchor/Producer
• Tyler Utzka, Anchor/Producer
• Sean Macaday, Meteorologist
• Ryan Knapp, Meteorologist
• Alex Dederer, MMJ
• Anthony Monzon, MMJ
• Nathin Voeller, Director
KIMT's weather team was also nominated for its work for the April 12 storms where a tornado destroyed the small town of Taopi.
Read more on that coverage here.
• Sean Macaday, Meteorologist
• Aaron White, Meteorologist
• Ryan Knapp, Meteorologist
• Trevor Wymer, Producer
• Nathan Voeller, Director