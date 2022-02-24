Investigation underway into possible gunfire in Austin

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&