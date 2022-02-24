Investigation underway into possible gunfire in Austin

 Skip to main content
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating after a report of gunfire in Austin.

Calls came in just before 1 pm Thursday after possible gunshots in the 600 block of 9th Street NW.  Austin Police Chief David McKichan says that is near but not within line of sight of an elementary school.

Investigating officers say no damage, victims, or shell casings were found.  The nearby elementary school did go into a brief lockdown.  Austin police say they could not find anything in the area that presented a risk to the community.

Anyone in the area who witnessed anything unusual or finds any damage to their property is encouraged to call the Austin Police Department.

