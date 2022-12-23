I-90 in southern Minnesota reopened but travel not advised

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Interstate 90 west of Interstate 35 at Albert Lea closed at 7 p.m. Thursday and was still closed Friday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
However, I-90 reopened at 10:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-90 reopened west of Albert Lea. Travel conditions remain challenging, but #MnDOT's snowplows are pushing back drifts. Visibility is difficult. Note that many other state highways in southcentral and southwest MN remain closed or travel is not advised.
Winds will increase later today and remain strong into tonight with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected at times