I-90 bridges in Austin to be reconstructed in $25M project

AUSTIN, Minn. - The I-90 bridges in Austin will soon get a much-needed facelift.
The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a $25M project will go toward reconstructing eight bridges on I-90.
“The project includes ramp connection and traffic signal improvements associated with the bridges, construction of a network of ADA accessible multiuse sidewalks and trails, and replacement of stormwater infrastructure,” MnDOT said. “Additionally, the project is aligned with the state’s climate action and equitable development plans and improves resiliency and disaster preparedness along the corridor. The interchange and traffic signal improvements also address the high number of left turn related crashes and queuing issues, improving safety and reducing congestion.”