How can you help storm victims in Taopi?

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – How can you help the storm victims in Taopi?

Monetary donations can be sent to United Farmers State Bank, Taopi Relief Fund, P.O. Box 354, Adams, MN 55909. Donations can also be dropped off in the bank’s outside deposit slot. Please make checks payable to the City of Taopi. Gift cards will be accepted.

Prepackaged, commercial food can be donated at the Adams American Legion Post 146.

ABC & Toy Zone in Rochester says it is creating Easter baskets for 15 children in Taopi.

A free light breakfast and dinner will be provided on Easter to Taopi residents and cleanup/first responders by Kathi Finley of Just Take the Cake Too.

The Southland Student Council is collecting donations for the town of Taopi hit by the Tornado last evening.

Several fundraisers for Taopi storm victims have been created on GoFundMe. Click here for more information.

Unplug E-Cycle in Austin is collecting electronics from those affected by the Taopi tornado free of charge. Items such as computer related items, stereos, radios, t.v.s, microwaves, dehumidifiers, anything small with a cord.

More information on the impact of the storm and recovery efforts can be found on the City of Taopi Facebook page.