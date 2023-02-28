Hormel Foods hosts MLK Essay Contest winners

AUSTIN, Minn.--Hormel Foods and the Black Leaders & Allies Advancing Cultural Knowledge business resource group (BLAACK) hosted it's student winners of their 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest on Tuesday.
The competition highlighted the value of cultural differences and diversity, and encouraged the children to aim high. Hormel Foods CEO, Jim Snee also reminded the students not to lose their voice because it makes a difference.
Students took to the podium to read over their essays themed: "What Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. means to me."
One winner, Andre Smith of Minneapolis shared , “If [Martin Luther King Jr.] had never stepped up and fought for equality, I would not be where I am at today."
Another Minnesota winner, Michael Htoo from Willmar said, “That's why I want to share part of his speech. It says, 'If you can't fly then run. If you can't run then walk. If you can't walk then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward."
The children said writing the essays took from two day to a week to complete, but to be presenting their work was exciting.