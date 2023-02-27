Gunshot sounds during call to dispatch lead to police response at Austin elementary school

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - While it turned out to be a swatting call, first responders in Austin dealt with what they initially believed was a school shooting.
A call was received at 9:53 a.m. and a dispatcher heard what they believed to be gunshots during an active shooter situation at Banfield Elementary School.
Police officers responded and breached a door to get into the school.
“We do believe this false call to have been made maliciously in order to generate such a response. Our School Resources Officers will continue to communicate with the school district following this event. Our agency has been in communication with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about our incident as well,” the Austin Police Department said.
Superintendent Dr. Joey Page issued the following statement:
This morning, law enforcement responded to a swatting call concerning Banfield Elementary School, which immediately went into a short-term lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, all other District buildings were put into a hold. Law enforcement responded immediately and secured the building.
At this time, we have met with local law enforcement, and they have determined the incident was not credible, and the school has returned to normal operations. Resources will be available to respond to students, staff, and parents as needed.
Here at Austin Public Schools, our priority is the safety and well-being of our students, their families, and our staff. Each of our schools has established a safety plan and lockdown procedures that contribute to maintaining a safe learning environment for our students. In the wake of this incident and part of our practice, school personnel will review those plans and continue our ongoing relationship with law enforcement to ensure we do everything we can to maintain the safety and security of our schools.
The Albert Lea school district says it also received a call Monday that referred to a possible threat to Halverson Elementary. The district says law enforcement was immediately dispatched to Halverson as a safety measure and determined no threat to the building. Monday was a non-instructional day as elementary schools had scheduled parent-teacher conferences.
"Students and staff are our top priority," says Albert Lea Area Schools, "by ensuring their safety and we appreciate support from Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office."