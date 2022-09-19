 Skip to main content
Guilty verdict on all six counts in trial over shootout/standoff in Albert Lea

  • Updated
Devin Weiland

Devin Weiland/Freeborn County Jail.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer, and causing an eight-hour standoff is guilty.

Court documents state Devin Matthew Weiland, 32 of Albert Lea, was found guilty Monday of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.  His trial began September 12 in Freeborn County District Court.

Weiland was arrested on November 29, 2020, after law enforcement said he fired dozens of shots, wounding a police officer and two others, and causing a standoff at Shady Oaks apartments.

Court documents state Weiland surrendered after being shot and getting a non-life threatening head wound.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 19.

