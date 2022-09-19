Guilty verdict on all six counts in trial over shootout/standoff in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer, and causing an eight-hour standoff is guilty.
Court documents state Devin Matthew Weiland, 32 of Albert Lea, was found guilty Monday of three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. His trial began September 12 in Freeborn County District Court.
Weiland was arrested on November 29, 2020, after law enforcement said he fired dozens of shots, wounding a police officer and two others, and causing a standoff at Shady Oaks apartments.
Court documents state Weiland surrendered after being shot and getting a non-life threatening head wound.
His sentencing is scheduled for December 19.