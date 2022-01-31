Girl, 14, credited with helping save family from possible tragedy during Albert Lea fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A 14-year-old is being credited with helping save a family from what could have been a potential tragedy.
The Albert Lea Police Department said a mobile home fire happened Saturday morning at 907 Gene. St.
Three family members were asleep in the home when the fire started.
A 14-year-old girl then alerted her mother to the fire and all the occupants were able to escape safely.
Fire crews arrived and saw fire coming out of the windows. The home suffered significant smoke damaged and had rooms damaged due to the blaze. The damage estimate is $20,000.