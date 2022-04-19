Freeborn County Sheriff Freitag reflects on his career and plans for retirement

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag announced he is retiring at the end of this year after nearly 30 years in law enforcement.
Freitag has served Freeborn County as the sheriff since 2015 and after 29 years in law enforcement, starting the next chapter in his life almost seems a little unreal.
With it being an election year, Freitag says he doesn't see himself serving another full term in office.
Over the last eight years, Freitag says the biggest thing he has learned from this experience is not to take this position for granted.
He says he has accomplished a lot as sheriff and hopes the next sheriff can continue to build on that progress.
“Hopefully that sheriff will provide the leadership and training guidance to keep the sheriff's office going in a positive direction and inject some new ideas and continue to have a good viable sheriff's office for the people of our county,” says Freitag.
As for plans after retirement, Freitag has started his own demo and excavation company he plans to pursue. He also plans to help his wife take care of animals at the Freeborn County Humane Society.
“I love this county, I love the people in our county, and especially being able to serve them for so many years has been a highlight not only in my profession but in my life. It's been a lot of fun.” he adds.
The filing date for the next Freeborn County sheriff is May 17th through 31st, with the election to be held November 8th.