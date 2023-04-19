Freeborn County Commissioners vote to terminate Administrator

KIMT NEWS 3– Freeborn County Commissioners voted to terminate County Administrator, Candace Pesch during a board meeting Tuesday evening.
At the start of the meeting, it was announced that her absence was due to a medical issue. The meeting proceeded for nearly 35 minutes before becoming a closed session where members of the board took two and a half hours to review and discuss Pesch’s performance.
Pesch came into the county administrator's seat back in November after previously working as the county's personnel and resources director.
The members returned into an open session, with 4th District Commissioner Chris Shoff motioning for Pesch’s immediate termination. The board voted three to two in favor of firing Pesch.
3rd District Commissioner, John Forman voted against the motion and said, “I'll be voting no on the issue. I have full confidence in Candace and the work she's done in her position."
KIMT NEWS 3 reached out to every commissioner on the board by phone and email, to get clarification as to why Pesch was terminated, but have not received a response.
A special board meeting is scheduled for 8:30 Tuesday morning to discuss what's next.