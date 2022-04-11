Freeborn Co. man facing multiple 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A Freeborn County man is facing four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Elijah Berryman, 20, of Myrtle, was arrested late last week on four felony charges.
He’s accused of the conduct involving a minor child over the course of more than a year.
According to court documents, the victim came forward last week and Berryman was booked into the Freeborn County Jail on Thursday.
The maximum sentence for one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct is up to 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.