Freeborn Co. board elaborates on firing of county admin

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County Commissioners said Tuesday what led to the dismissal of county administrator Candace Pesch.
The board said it was because “the administrator had not gained the confidence of the majority of the board members during her initial six-month period and the continuation of her employment at this time was not the most appropriate course of action.”
The 3-2 vote to terminate Pesch’s employment happened at last week’s board meeting. The vote took place after a closed-door performance review that lasted almost two and ½ hours.