Freeborn 1 of 8 Minnesota counties to get disaster assistance due to flooding

  • Updated
Albert Lea flooding

A vehicle is flooded Tuesday night in Albert Lea. Photo courtesy Ryan Knapp/KIMT

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County is one of eight in Minnesota to receive disaster assistance due to flooding, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday.

The assistance in Freeborn County is connected to severe flooding July 5.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months,” said Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.”