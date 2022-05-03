Former Albert Lea students to be honored with empty chairs at high school's graduation

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The Albert Lea School Board said it will honor former students Paw, Job and Grace at the high school's graduation ceremony on May 20.
The announcement was made at the district's study session on Monday.
The move comes after students were outraged at alleged remarks made by Principal Chris Dibble in March.
In a written statement to KIMT, Dibble affirmed the district will honor the three former students.
"We will be leaving three chairs in the front, left corner of the student seating area open with flowers for the ceremony. This arrangement was agreed upon by students, families and school staff," Dibble said.