Former Albert Lea high school coach pleads not guilty to sex with a student

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Continues this Morning... .A cold front moved across the area last night with bitter cold air returning. The coldest air has settled across northern Iowa where temperatures have dropped below zero. With northwest winds, wind chill readings have dropped below minus 20 in this area. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&