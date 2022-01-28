 Skip to main content
Former Albert Lea high school coach pleads not guilty to sex with a student

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Polley

Richard Polley/Freeborn Co. Jail.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The former head girls’ basketball coach at Albert Lea High School is pleading not guilty to a charge of having sex with a student.

Richard John Polley, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested in mid-January and accused of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say Polley, who was also a school counselor, had a relationship with a teenage student that started with them speaking at school and evolved to communicating through Snapchat.  Court documents state the victim eventually went to Polley’s home and had sex with him.

Polley was initially placed on paid administrative leave and was later fired during a meeting of the Albert Lea school board.

His trial is scheduled to start on October 18.

