Fishing for a Cure returns to East Side Lake in Austin to raise money for cancer research

AUSTIN, Minn. - The community of Austin took to East Side Lake for “Fishing for a Cure,” part of the ‘Paint the Town Pink’ initiative to raise funds for cancer research.
A global pandemic froze "Fishing for a Cure" last year - but the popular ice-fishing contest is back. Event organizers drill all the holes on the ice and provide all the bait for anglers.
From tickets - to raffles - and a silent auction, 100% of funds raised are donated to the Hormel Institute for Cancer Research.
Glenn Newman organizes the event with his daughter Hayley Erdahl. With it being canceled last year, he was worried it wouldn't have as good a turnout- but they sold more than 130 tickets.
“It's just a big community driven-event,” says Newman.
“Everyone knows what kind of the negatives it can put out in the world - hopefully stop it one day,” adds Erdahl.
Volunteer Jed Falgren has been a part of the event since the beginning.
He says, “To fund research that happens locally, that can affect so many, it's just a huge piece for us to want to be involved and just play one small part in the battle against cancer.”
His wife Michelle, adds, “To be a part of giving back for them to be able to raise money, to help raise money to hopefully find a cure for this disease, that seems to inflict so many of the loved ones that we have, is important to us.”
Over the last 13 years the event has raised over $162,000 dollars for the Hormel Institute for cancer research.