Fire at Dave Syverson Auto Center in Albert Lea ruled accidental

  • Updated
Syverson fire investigation

Crews were on scene at Dave Syverson Auto Center overnight for a fire investigation. KIMT photo

 Patterson, Jared

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A fire last month at Dave Syverson Auto Center has been ruled accidental.

Fire officials said Thursday that the March 30 fire started when sparks from welding in the shop area landed in wooden products and caught other materials on fire.

“After the shop employees left for the day, the materials caught fire and the flames spread to a semi-truck parked nearby,” the Albert Lea Fire Department said. “There were no injuries reported in the fire, but it caused significant damage to the shop and several vehicles parked inside.”

