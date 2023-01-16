Fentanyl, cocaine found after search warrant served at Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Minn. - A search warrant served in Austin that included the restaurant Wing Bazaar resulted in felony drug charges against a 39-year-old man.
Terry Heggs is facing multiple charges after more than 50 grams of cocaine were located at the premises along with suspected fentanyl.
The search warrant happened Friday at 3401 W. Oakland Ave. Officers from the Austin Police Department, Mower County Sheriff's Office, SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, and South-Central MN Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.