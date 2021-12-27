Fatal crash in Freeborn County results in jail time, probation for two people

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two people have now been sentenced for a crash that killed a Freeborn County teen.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says the August 27, 2020, crash on 795th Avenue by the Glenville pool killed James Joseph Amarosa III, 17 of Albert Lea. Investigators say Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringeon, 19 of St. Paul and formerly of Albert Lea, was driving south when he went off a road and smashed into a tree.
Another passenger, Cameron Michael Cunningham of Twin Lakes, was seriously injured and two other passengers, Shelby Watkins and Chase Garza, suffered minor injuries.
Boots-Ringeon pleaded guilty in July to one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Seven other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Boots-Ringeon was sentenced Monday to 258 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to perform 40 hours of community service a week for an undetermined amount of time.
Shelby Luv Watkins, 21 of Alden, also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting criminal vehicular homicide. She was accused of letting Boots-Ringeon drive her vehicle the night of the deadly crash despite knowing he had a DWI conviction and did not have a valid driver's license. Watkins was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation.
Both Boots-Ringeon and Watkins were also ordered to jointly pay $17,489.51 in restitution.