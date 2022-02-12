Fallen Albert Lea firefighter remembered after battling cancer

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- On this chilly Saturday evening, community members in Albert Lea are mourning the loss of a firefighter who lost his battle to cancer.
Friends, family, and colleagues came out today to pay their respects to Brett Boss. The beloved firefighter died on February 5 after battling Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer causing pain in the bones.
This afternoon, the community came out to say one last goodbye to Boss. Those who knew and loved Boss shared with KIMT News 3 the impact he had on their lives.
"Brett was an amazing man. He did a lot of great things for the fire service and I just don't want anybody to forget him and the legacy that he leaves behind," says Albert Lea Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske.
Laskowske worked with Boss for seven years. He's not the only one who has memories of him.
"I've known Brett his whole career. He stared when he was a fire explorer in our department. He always knew what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a firefighter," says an Albert Lea firefighter. "He set the example. Very kind-hearted, very compassionate, and hardworking."
According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Boss was always the first one on his shift and last one to leave. Even first responders including sheriff Kurt Frietag who might not have worked as closely with Boss, still had memories to share.
"What I remember most is his willingness to dive into all the duties and responsibilities of the fire department. He was very talented, motivated, he wasn't shy about taking on new responsibilities," explains Frietag.
Following the funeral service was a processional of fire trucks and other vehicles beginning at the church and ending at the new fire station on Newton Avenue.
Boss is survived by his wife Danielle, two children, and his parents.