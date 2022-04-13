EF2 tornado with wind speeds between 111-135 mph hits small Mower County town, injures 2

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - The house is still standing.
However, some of the walls are missing. Feet away, with the rooms of the house exposed, a skid loader moves debris.
That was the scene Wednesday after a tornado with wind speeds of 111 to 135 miles per hour struck Tuesday night.
Two people were injured in the small town of Taopi in Mower County as it took a hit from an EF2 tornado.
"Preliminary storm damage results at Taopi, MN in Mower Co. indicates EF2 damage," the National Weather Service said.
KIMT reporters on the scene in Taopi, which is located southeast of Austin and in between Adams and Le Roy, report seeing several roofs blown off homes, vehicles on their sides and power poles on buildings.
"There was one report of two residents trapped in their basement and they were rescued and taken to Mayo Clinic Austin for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries," the sheriff's office said. "The affected areas in Taopi were searched and evacuated as needed. Sheltering was supplied to three families and others sheltered with family and/or friends."