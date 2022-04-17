Easter meals delivered to tornado-ravaged Taopi

TAOPI, Minn.-Volunteers and residents in Taopi were greeted to an Easter breakfast and lunch on Sunday.
Community member Mary Huntley tells KIMT that a food truck from Austin, known as 'Just Take the Cake' delivered hot Easter meals, with ingredients from Hy-Vee.
Huntley said the hot meal was the first time since the tornado that she and others were able to sit at a table with chairs.
"It was great and it was the first time we actually sat down at tables and chairs as much as we could but we had to have two seatings. We had a lot of people still here today but much more bringing families along, not just the ones that are working," Huntley said.
Huntley's residence has served as the communities focal point, providing emergency donated supplies, food and toys for displaced residents, as well as volunteers.
The transformation of Huntley's home, however, was an easy change because her house was not as badly damaged as others, according to Huntley.
"It was a transformation we were happy to make. We are the first house as you come from the west to the east end of Taopi where our damage is minimal enough it did not affect living in the home. So, we just moved all of the cars out of the garage. People donated tents to put up. It is just a great central location," Huntley said.
Huntley said all financial donations made to the United Farmers bank account will go directly to homeowners and not the city, which she said will receive state and county assistance.
