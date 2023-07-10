Drought conditions perfect for Algae Blooms

ALBERT LEA, MN.-- With the current drought conditions throughout the area, it's causing an increase of algae blooms on lakes– including Fountain Lake in Albert Lea.
Those who might be headed to areas like Fountain Lake can detect the toxic blooms by it's blue-green color which looks like spilled paint or pea soup. They thrive in warm, shallow, nutrient-rich lakes.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency the blooms are actually a bacteria and are harmful to humans and animals-- often causing skin, throat, eye, and nose irritation and nausea. There have also been reports of dog deaths due to exposure. The Freeborn County Sheriff's office shares what you should do if you spot the algae blooms.
“If you're out and about on any of the lakes in freeborn county or any lake in Minnesota and you start seeing what looks to be the blue-green algae just notify your local law enforcement or Sheriff's office.” says Tim Bennett, Chief Deputy Sheriff of Freeborn County. “Let them know, we'll come check it out that way we can alert people that it's starting to bloom. Like I said it's getting to be that right time of year for it to start happening."
Symptoms of algae bloom exposure usually being anywhere from a few hours to two days.