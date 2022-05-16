Driver sentenced for hitting bicyclist in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A former Iowa man who drunkenly crashed into a Mower County bicyclist has been sentenced.
Robinson Victor Epina, 31 of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and formerly of Storm Lake, IA, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree DWI. Austin police say Robinson was driving on July 5, 2019, when he hit a female bicyclist in the intersection of 8th Place NW and 1st Drive NW.
Court documents state the victim was found lying in the road and bleeding from her arm while Epina was parked near the intersection and had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath. Investigators said a breath test found Epina had a blood alcohol content of .13 percent, almost twice the legal limit.
He’s been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and fined $500.