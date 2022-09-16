Driver killed in Interstate-35 semi crash and fire has been identified

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near the Iowa/Minnesota border.
It happened near mile marker 3 on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County just before 3 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2017 semi tractor trailer north when the semi hit the guard rail and then caught fire.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, Glenville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted at the scene.
This section of I-35 was closed for several hours after the accident.