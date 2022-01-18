DNA leads to arrest of man accused of ransacking Freeborn Co. home in 2020

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - DNA has led to the arrest of a man suspected of ransacking a house in the summer of 2020.
Shannon Lee, 51, is facing a charge of second-degree burglary stemming from an incident in July of 2020 from just off Highway 13 in Freeborn County.
It was then when a homeowner found her house ransacked with many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deer collectibles, missing.
A Newport cigarette butt and empty water bottles were found at the house.
The DNA profile matched that of Lee’s from the Minnesota Convicted Offender DNA Database.
He was confronted about the crime on Monday and denied knowing who was in the house. Once confronted about his DNA, he stopped talking to investigators.