Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

DNA leads to arrest of man accused of ransacking Freeborn Co. home in 2020

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - DNA has led to the arrest of a man suspected of ransacking a house in the summer of 2020.

Shannon Lee, 51, is facing a charge of second-degree burglary stemming from an incident in July of 2020 from just off Highway 13 in Freeborn County.

It was then when a homeowner found her house ransacked with many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deer collectibles, missing.

A Newport cigarette butt and empty water bottles were found at the house.

The DNA profile matched that of Lee’s from the Minnesota Convicted Offender DNA Database.

He was confronted about the crime on Monday and denied knowing who was in the house. Once confronted about his DNA, he stopped talking to investigators.