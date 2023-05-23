Development initiative begins for Adams community

Adams, Minn.--People in Adams, Minnesota are bonding together to increase the city's economic development as well as create more opportunities for those who live there.
The initiative started with a conversation between two Adams women who's children went to the same day care.
Angela McDermot Himebaugh, and Lynnette Offen Gerber say they wanted to make Adams a stronger area to raise their children, and called on other residents to attend an open forum back in February to discuss growth opportunities.
The forum was facilitated by the Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality. The space allowed four areas of growth to be established which were business development, recreation, childcare and a community foundation.
Residents voted to add a community recreational center, senior housing, and fill empty storefronts, amongst other things. Funding and support for a community foundation would come from organizations such as the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF).
Himebaugh says “[SMIF’s] purpose is to strengthen rural communities, small businesses, support childcare."
"We just want to make Adams the best small community that it can be with the resources we could find. "Gerber says.
There will be another meeting held to discuss the community foundation Wednesday, May 31 at 7pm at the Little Cedar Lutheran Church.