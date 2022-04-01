Defendant from Albert Lea accused of shooting at police, civilians is competent to stand trial

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man is found competent to stand trial for allegedly firing more than 70 bullets at civilians and Albert Lea police officers.
Devin Matthew Weiland, 33 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 29, 2020, and charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of wounding a police officer and two other people during an eight-hour standoff in Albert Lea. Weiland was himself wounded by law enforcement gunfire.
Weiland has not yet entered a plea and a mental evaluation of him was ordered in May 2021. A judge ruled on Thursday that he is competent to stand trial. No further court hearing has been scheduled at this time.
Weiland remains in the Freeborn County Jail on $1 million bond.