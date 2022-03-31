Damage to Albert Lea's Dave Syverson Auto Center after fire described as 'significant'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The damage from a fire Wednesday night at Dave Syverson Auto Center is being described as “significant.”
City officials said Thursday that Albert Lea Fire Rescue arrived on the scene around 8 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.
The business was closed for the day with one person on-site performing cleaning duties.
“This person had left the building by the time emergency crews arrived. Crews extinguished the fire, which was contained to the semitrailer shop portion of the building. Investigation into the fire continues, along with determining monetary damages,” a press release stated.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske described the damage as “significant.” Dave Syverson remains open for business out of its Chrysler building.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Glenville and Clarks Grove Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
"We can’t say THANK YOU enough to all of our AMAZING area fire departments, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Police Department! We are sooo thankful that everyone at Dave Syverson is safe and all the fire damage can be fixed! Thank you everyone for checking in on us and your kind words. We will provide you all with an update when we have more information," the dealership said on social media.