Crews extinguish two overnight fires in Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minn. - In a busy night for first responders, crews successfully battled two fires in Albert Lea Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Officials say thankfully no one was injured in either of the separate incidents, the first of which was reported at 9:27 P.M. inside the A-Lea Apartments at 909 Janson Street.
After evacuating residents from the building, Albert Lea Fire Rescue determined the fire was started by overheated oil on the stove of a first floor apartment, which had spread to the unit's kitchen and cupboards. The kitchen fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.
A few hours later at 12:53 A.M., firefighters responded to a second blaze at a home on 1208 Garfield Avenue.
While residents had already evacuated by the time emergency crews arrived, first responders needed to rescue multiple pets from the home's basement as they extinguished flames. The fire is believed to have been started by a dryer in the same basement, incurring an estimated $4,000 in damage.