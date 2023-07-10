Court documents: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Albert Lea said it looked like child 'got beat up'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A series of strange messages prompted the mother of a two-year-old child who later died to leave work early before the caretaker was charged with murder.
Austin Navarro, of Albert Lea, was arrested for second-degree murder on Friday.
Court documents detail an exchange of text messages that led the mother to come home from work early while Navarro, the woman’s boyfriend, eventually left the home because he was “scared.”
Dispatch received a 911 call at 11:43 a.m. on Thursday after a report of yelling at a residence at 504 James Ave.
That led to the arrest of Navarro about nine blocks from the residence.
At 10:02 a.m., Navarro allegedly texted the mother that the child “fell down the stairs.” Navarro refused to send pictures of the injuries despite her asking if the child needed to go to the hospital.
Navarro then told the mother that it looked like the child “got beat up” before he eventually sent the mother a photo of the severely injured child.
When the mother then came home and had to force the door open, she found Navarro locked behind a bedroom and the child was unresponsive.
The child was pronounced dead about an hour later.
The medical examiner stated the child had an abnormal amount of blood in the lower torso which indicated internal bleeding. He also stated there was a laceration to the liver and to the pancreas. He determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and that it was a homicide.