Court documents detail Albert Lea shooting that left a man on the run prior to Sunday arrest

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - After more than three weeks on the run, an accused Albert Lea shooter is behind bars.

Javen Moreno, 19, is being held in the Freeborn County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state Moreno shot a man who was intervening during an argument on May 1. An officer observed a man running from the scene following the shooting but he was not apprehended.

The victim and witnesses at the scene said Moreno pulled a gun from a backpack and shot following an argument.

The victim was shot in the thigh and was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Moreno was considered armed and dangerous prior to his arrest early Sunday morning.