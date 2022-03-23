Court docs: Austin woman arrested in connection to attempted gas station robbery

AUSTIN, Minn. - A woman arrested for aggravated robbery is in custody in Mower County, and she allegedly told authorities she did it because she had received a bill she needed to pay.
Carlena Thomas, 39, of Austin, is facing charges of aggravated robbery and attempted robbery in connection to an incident on Feb. 24 at the Freedom Gas Station at 101 4th St. NW.
Authorities said the woman, who was wearing a facemask, gave an employee a note that read, “Put all your money in the bag or my friend is coming back with a gun.”
The employee told the woman that there were cameras all over the gas station and that they would not give her any money.
The woman eventually left the store and left prints in the snow authorities were later able to connect to Thomas.
In a later interview with authorities, Thomas indicated that she had just received a bill that she wanted to pay.
Thomas was booked into the Mower County Jail on Monday morning.