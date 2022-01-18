Court docs: Austin woman arrested for attacking police with meat cleaver

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin woman is facing multiple charges, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and child endangerment, after she allegedly attacked law enforcement with a meat cleaver.
A detective was contacted last Thursday regarding Wah Paw, who child protection had not heard from for about two weeks.
When the detective arrived at the apartment at 1412 6th Ave. NW., there was no electricity and Paw’s behavior was described as “erratic.”
While trying to get a urinalysis test, Paw, who had a child strapped to her back, retreated toward a doorway and grabbed a large meat cleaver and held it over her head.
Officers retreated from the apartment when Paw ran at them with the meat cleaver in her hand.
A short time later, glass was breaking in the apartment before Paw eventually came to the door. The child was eventually separated from Paw before the officer took Paw to the ground and arrested her. She did strike and kick an officer multiple times before she was taken into custody.