Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Court docs: Austin woman arrested for attacking police with meat cleaver

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin woman is facing multiple charges, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and child endangerment, after she allegedly attacked law enforcement with a meat cleaver.

A detective was contacted last Thursday regarding Wah Paw, who child protection had not heard from for about two weeks.

When the detective arrived at the apartment at 1412 6th Ave. NW., there was no electricity and Paw’s behavior was described as “erratic.”

While trying to get a urinalysis test, Paw, who had a child strapped to her back, retreated toward a doorway and grabbed a large meat cleaver and held it over her head.

Officers retreated from the apartment when Paw ran at them with the meat cleaver in her hand.

A short time later, glass was breaking in the apartment before Paw eventually came to the door. The child was eventually separated from Paw before the officer took Paw to the ground and arrested her. She did strike and kick an officer multiple times before she was taken into custody.