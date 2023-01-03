 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa This
Evening Through Wednesday...

The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this
afternoon to evening, continuing through Wednesday in areas still
within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief transition to
freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Court docs: Austin man accused of hitting, killing woman with vehicle claimed he hit a deer

  • Updated
  • 0
Darin Finley

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man accused of striking and killing a woman on Dec. 30 told family members that damage to his vehicle was caused by hitting a deer.

Darin Finley, 35, is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in the death of Melissa Rack, 41, of Austin.

Court documents detail the moments after the crash, including how a leak from the vehicle after the crash helped authorities trace the vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Suburban, to 1713 1st Ave. NE.

Finley was located there and taken to the hospital prior to being booked into the Mower County Jail.

Two witnesses at the scene of the crash said the vehicle pulled into a driveway after hitting the woman at Oakland Ave. E. and Oakland Pl. SE. One person said the man got out of his vehicle, ran toward the intersection where the woman was hit, and “appeared to pick something up.”

A second witness said he saw the man ducking down in the vehicle in the driveway before quickly leaving the scene. 

A trail of fluid was present after the vehicle left.

“When asked how much he had to drink that day, the defendant stated, ‘that’s another question I don’t know,’” the documents state. “The defendant later asked if the person was deceased. When he was told ‘Yes,’ the defendant hung his head.”

 

