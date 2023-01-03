Court docs: Austin man accused of hitting, killing woman with vehicle claimed he hit a deer

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man accused of striking and killing a woman on Dec. 30 told family members that damage to his vehicle was caused by hitting a deer.
Darin Finley, 35, is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in the death of Melissa Rack, 41, of Austin.
Court documents detail the moments after the crash, including how a leak from the vehicle after the crash helped authorities trace the vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Suburban, to 1713 1st Ave. NE.
Finley was located there and taken to the hospital prior to being booked into the Mower County Jail.
Two witnesses at the scene of the crash said the vehicle pulled into a driveway after hitting the woman at Oakland Ave. E. and Oakland Pl. SE. One person said the man got out of his vehicle, ran toward the intersection where the woman was hit, and “appeared to pick something up.”
A second witness said he saw the man ducking down in the vehicle in the driveway before quickly leaving the scene.
A trail of fluid was present after the vehicle left.
“When asked how much he had to drink that day, the defendant stated, ‘that’s another question I don’t know,’” the documents state. “The defendant later asked if the person was deceased. When he was told ‘Yes,’ the defendant hung his head.”