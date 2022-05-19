Court docs: Albert Lea stabbing victims were attacked while they slept; 2 with life-threatening injuries

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A stabbing that left two people clinging to life occurred while the victims were sleeping, court documents state.

CK Kyle Kasio is held in the Freeborn County Jail on multiple felony assault charges stemming from Monday’s incident at 221 Main St. E.

Court filings state Kasio came to Albert Lea from Washington state and was in a drug-induced state prior to the stabbings.

One victim was stabbed in the chest and had a deep wound to the right arm. A second victim was also stabbed in the chest, and when asked who did it, he responded, “CK.”

Both those victims were flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for critical injuries and their injuries are considered life-threatening.

Kasio, who is facing five felony assault charges, turned himself in to law enforcement after the stabbings and refused to give a statement.

