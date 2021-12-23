Court docs: Albert Lea man accused of throwing accelerant on woman, lighting her on fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An Albert Lea man has been charged for allegedly throwing an accelerant on a woman before lighting her on fire.
Logan Netzer, 38, is facing charges of first-degree assault in connection to a fire Wednesday that left a woman in a burn unit.
Police said Netzer threw a mixture of chemicals on the woman before he used a butane torch to start her on fire.
The victim was taken to the emergency room before she was flown to the Twin Cities due to having third-degree burns on 12 percent of her body.
Netzer told investigators that the woman had the torch and used it to light something to smoke when she caught fire, court documents state.
The residence in the 100 block of 7th St. W. suffered extensive fire damage and is considered a total loss.
The maximum sentence for first-degree assault in Minnesota is 20 years in prison.