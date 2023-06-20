Concerns over drag queen story hour

AUSTIN, Minn.-- The Austin Public Library Board voted in favor to keep their ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ despite some push back from members in the community.
The library director, Julie Clinefelter, says although they received more support from the community to host the story time catered to children, they also received letters that were against it.
Some of the letters stated a drag queen story time would be harmful to children and accused the library of 'endorsing a controversial lifestyle’.
Clinefelter says, that's far from the truth.
"Our programming policy does say that we understand that we are gonna have programs that not everyone is going to want or like.” she says. “ We strive to find things that will help to educate our community on more marginalized communities and we feel the LGBTQ community is marginalized here in Austin.”
She says they received letters requesting that the drag queen reading be replaced by senior citizens reading to children.
“It wasn't that we didn't like their plan, it was just that we didn't want to cancel ours.” Clinefelter adds. “There needs to be some conversation and some way to reach out and bridge some of those gaps and maybe calm some of those fears and clear up some of those inaccuracies.”