Concerns over drag queen story hour

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Concerns over drag queen story hour

  • 0

The Austin Public Library is receiving backlash after it announced it will hold a drag queen story hour next month. KIMT News 3's Sananda McCall tells us about the comments the library has been getting.

AUSTIN, Minn.--  The Austin Public Library Board voted in favor to keep their ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ despite some push back from members in the community. 

 

The library director, Julie Clinefelter, says although they received more support from the community to host the story time catered to children, they also received letters that were against it.

 

Some of the letters stated a drag queen story time would be harmful to children and accused the library of 'endorsing  a controversial lifestyle’. 

 

Clinefelter says, that's far from the truth.

 

"Our programming policy does say that we understand that we are gonna have programs that not everyone is going to want or like.” she says. “ We strive to find things that will help to educate our community on more marginalized communities and we feel the LGBTQ community is marginalized here in Austin.”

 

She says they received  letters requesting that the drag queen reading be replaced by senior citizens reading to children. 

 

“It wasn't that we didn't like their plan, it was just that we didn't want to cancel ours.” Clinefelter adds. “There needs to be some conversation and some way to reach out and bridge some of those gaps and maybe calm some of those fears and clear up some of those inaccuracies.”

 

Recommended for you