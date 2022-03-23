CDC reports Freeborn Co. in 'high' COVID-19 transmission category, Public Health believes it's an error

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - According to CDC data, Freeborn County is currently the only county in our area with a high COVID-19 transmission rate, but Freeborn County Public Health believes that's a mistake.
Based on the CDC's numbers, Freeborn County is the only one in the entire upper Midwest with a high transmission rate. Based on CDC criteria, Freeborn County Public Health believes its likely actually in the medium category, like its neighboring Waseca and Faribault Counties.
The department believes an error was made in the CDC's data input, because the data recorded by Freeborn County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health is not matching. Specifically, there appears to be a discrepancy in the CDC's reporting of the cases per one hundred thousand.
The possible mistake is causing some questions and confusion in the community. "We have had some calls from area businesses who base particularly masking up again on those community levels and this is another reason we have contacted both MDH and CDC to look into those numbers, what has maybe happened with them. We have not gotten a response back yet," explains Anita Majerus, public health lead at Freeborn County Public Health.
The CDC has a disclaimer, encouraging people to check with local agencies for the most up-to-date numbers. The CDC updates data every Thursday, so it's possible the numbers and transmission rate may be corrected on March 23rd.
