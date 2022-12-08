'Bus Ladies' head to Austin for annual holiday tradition at Sterling Pharmacy in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 20-year tradition continued Thursday in Austin.
A bus load of women from the Twin Cities, Rochester, and other places in southeastern Minnesota traveled to Austin to not only do some holiday shopping, but mainly to visit a local family-owned drug store.
“This is so good for the community of Austin, and I am so proud to have them here and really thankful that they have that much interest in coming. It's just a special day it really is and it keeps growing every year,” says Susan Astrup-Lundquist, Bus Trip Organizer and President of Astrup Family Foundation.
The family-owned Sterling Pharmacy is also celebrating 70 years of being in business this month.
“I'm just so proud of the employees and everything that has made it last for 70 years… really something to celebrate,” Astrup-Lundquist adds.
From the holiday gifts to the deals, this special day has kept some of them coming back every single year since the first trip in 2001.
Astrup-Lundquist says she wasn't going to do the trip this year but decided to in honor of her late dad who started it all.
“It’s kind of humbling and a tribute to something I am moved to do in honor and wouldn't he be so happy to see all those women in his store that he started in a small Walgreens agency down the block in 1952.”
Sterling Pharmacy has now been taken over by the twin brothers and a third generation of the family.