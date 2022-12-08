 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern
Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning.
Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze
of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow.
Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo
counties.

* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am
Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday
Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered
roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

'Bus Ladies' head to Austin for annual holiday tradition at Sterling Pharmacy in Austin

  • Updated
It's a 20-year tradition that continued today in Austin. A Bus load of women from the cities, Rochester and other places to travel to Austin to shop local.

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 20-year tradition continued Thursday in Austin.

A bus load of women from the Twin Cities, Rochester, and other places in southeastern Minnesota traveled to Austin to not only do some holiday shopping, but mainly to visit a local family-owned drug store. 

“This is so good for the community of Austin, and I am so proud to have them here and really thankful that they have that much interest in coming. It's just a special day it really is and it keeps growing every year,” says Susan Astrup-Lundquist, Bus Trip Organizer and President of Astrup Family Foundation. 

The family-owned Sterling Pharmacy is also celebrating 70 years of being in business this month. 

“I'm just so proud of the employees and everything that has made it last for 70 years… really something to celebrate,” Astrup-Lundquist adds. 

From the holiday gifts to the deals, this special day has kept some of them coming back every single year since the first trip in 2001. 

Astrup-Lundquist says she wasn't going to do the trip this year but decided to in honor of her late dad who started it all.  

“It’s kind of humbling and a tribute to something I am moved to do in honor and wouldn't he be so happy to see  all those women in his store that he started in a small Walgreens agency down the block in 1952.” 

Sterling Pharmacy has now been taken over by the twin brothers and a third generation of the family.

