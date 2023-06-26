Blazing Star Landing could see further development

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Blazing Star Landing is one step closer to more redevelopment.
On Monday, the city council voted to approve further efforts to clean up and develop the empty space.
The resolution focused on vacating easements given to the old meat packing plant. Doing that opens the door for the city to continue the recent progress it's made on the land.
These easements once allowed for sewer pipes and roadways to feed into the plant before it burned down in the early 2000's.
The council has already approved a proposal for the land to be redeveloped into housing for low-income families and seniors.
Ian Rigg, the city manager, believes the council will approve the proposal since the projects meet their goals for the city.
"[The project will] redevelop properties, improve our tax base, improve our housing stock," he said. "That's very huge. That's a very big concern for the council. Everything from providing jobs to improving the tax base to providing additional housing is part of their top priorities."
The council is also looking at dividing up the remaining space into different acres of land which can and can't be built on depending if it's located in a flood plain.
The city is also hoping to receive additional help from the state with cleaning up the site. Dangerous chemicals like arsenic are still in parts of the soil where the meat plant stood.
The total estimated cost of cleanup is around $7-8 million. An additional $2 million would be spent on rebuilding the infrastructure.