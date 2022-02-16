Big state grant will help restore historic building in downtown Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A historic building in downtown Albert Lea is getting a facelift in 2022.
City officials say the terra cotta façade of the Jacobson Building, which was built in 1922, is cracking and breaking loose in places and the falling pieces are creating a threat to passing pedestrians. With the help of a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society, the Albert Lea City Council has approved a $301,500 project to repair the façade.
“Restoring the integrity of this prominent building will not only eliminate a public safety hazard but will also support the city’s downtown revitalization efforts,” says Megan Boeck, city planner for Albert Lea.
The Historical Society Grant will cover half the cost of repairs up to $276,500.
City officials say only two companies in the United States still make the terra cotta pieces needed to restore the exterior of the Jacobson Building and replacing it with different material or tearing down the building would be more expensive.
“Every building has a value down here. It’s not a dollar figure. It’s what that building can do for the community,” said Tom Staker, vice-chair of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.
City officials say repairs are expected to take a year. Over the decades, many of the joints between the terra cotta tiles on the Jacobson Building have eroded, allowing water to penetrate the façade. Water has rusted the steel elements that anchor and support the terra cotta tiles, causing the pieces to crack. In addition, some of the steel supports on the roof overhang and windows have corroded, increasing the risk of more damage.
The Jacobson Building and sidewalk in front will be closed during the project for construction access and public safety.
“These types of buildings will never be built again. This is a chance to preserve this style of architecture for our community and state, to preserve a cornerstone of our history,” says Boeck.
For more information on the project, click here.