"Be Heard" event takes aim at exclusive healthcare contract in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition (ALHC) held its "Be Heard" event at the Wedgewood Cove Country Club on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
State Senator Gene Dornick, State Representative Peggy Bennett and CEO of MercyOne Robert P. Ritz joined ALHC to address Blue Cross Blue Shield's Medicare Advantage policy plan.
In Freeborn County, advantage policy holders are unable to seek medical care from any other in network provider besides Mayo Clinic.
Bennett said this stems from a 2018 agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Mayo Clinic.
"As I delved into this, it really isn't a legislative issue. There is no law that needs to change. At this time there is a current agreement between Blue Cross that was set up in 2018 actually that created a network that only includes the Mayo Clinic," Bennett said.
Advantage policy holders living in any county outside of Freeborn however can choose a provider such as MercyOne.
President of ALHC Brad Arends said the in network restriction has been a blow to MercyOne who just built a new clinic in Albert Lea.
"As a result our new MercyOne clinic here in Albert Lea is deemed out of network, even though our seniors could go down to Mason City and it would be deemed in the network," Arends said.
ALHC also said southern Minnesota advantage policy holders pay at least $40 more a month for their premiums than customers living in the Twin Cities or western Minnesota.