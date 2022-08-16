Authorities ID person who died in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities on Tuesday identified the person killed in a weekend house fire.
"Albert Lea Fire Rescue has identified the victim of an Aug. 13 house fire as Garth D. Conklyn. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that his death was accidental, caused by soot and smoke inhalation," officials said.
The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m.
Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported the person to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where the person subsequently died.
Fire crews extinguished the fire with damages estimated at $27,000.